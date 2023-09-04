×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: panama soccer gilberto hernandez homicide colon

Member of Panama's National Soccer Team Shot and Killed in Colon; 2nd in 6 Years

Monday, 04 September 2023 02:00 PM EDT

PANAMA CITY (AP) — A member of Panama’s national soccer team was killed when gunmen opened fire on a group of people gathered in the country’s violent port city of Colon. Authorities on Monday announced the arrest of one suspect.

Defender Gilberto Hernández, 26, was the second member of the national team killed in Colon in the past six years.

Hernández was with friends on Sunday along a street in central Colon when attackers in a taxi opened fire, according to police. Seven other people were wounded in the attack.

Colon sits 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Panama City, where ships enter or exit the Caribbean Sea through the Panama Canal.

Panama's Colon province, with a population of about 300,000, recorded 102 homicides last year, nine fewer than the year before, according to government data. Authorities blame much of the violence on drug trafficking competition.

In 2017, midfielder Amílcar Henríquez was shot to death in Colon province. He was a member of Panama's national team, which qualified for the 2018 World Cup for the first time in its history.

Hernández played for Independent Athletic Club, the reigning champion of Panama’s professional soccer league.

On the national team, Hernández played a friendly match against world champion Argentina in March. Panama lost the game 2-0 in Buenos Aires. Afterward, Hernández and other teammates took photos with Argentine star Lionel Messi.

Manuel Arias, president of the Panamanian Soccer Federation, wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Hernández was “a professional player who today lost his life, sadly for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.” He added that it was an example of “the violence that shakes our society and which we must combat.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A member of Panama's national soccer team was killed when gunmen opened fire on a group of people gathered in the country's violent port city of Colon. Authorities on Monday announced the arrest of one suspect.Defender Gilberto Hernández, 26, was the second member of the...
panama soccer gilberto hernandez homicide colon
286
2023-00-04
Monday, 04 September 2023 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved