Islamic Jihad Spokesman Admits Group's Rocket Struck Al-Ahli Hospital

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group was responsible for the blast at Gaza's Al-Ahli hospital last October, its political spokesman Tarek Abu Shaluf admitted to interrogators of the IDF Intelligence Unit 504.

In interrogation footage released by the IDF on Monday, Abu Shaluf explained how the group used Arabic and international media outlets to blame Israel for the blast that became one of the first major PR victories for the terrorists in the current war.

Abu Shaluf was arrested by the IDF during the large-scale raid of Gaza City's Shifa Hospital that ended recently and was a well-known media figure in the enclave.

He confirmed that a PIJ rocket was responsible for the explosion at Al-Ahli, locally known as Ma'amadani Hospital.

"To make this story go away, the organization [PIJ] made several moves, it fabricated a story that the rocket was from the 'occupation' and that the target was a hospital. For this they relied on some of the stories from the international press," he said.

Regarding many fabricated pictures ostensibly showing injured children and adults in the Gaza Strip, he said the PIJ has a mechanism in place to push certain narratives.

"They see that there is a certain interest in leveraging a narrative and they implement it. The Secretary-General, Ziyad al-Nakhala decides, then the communications department discusses on WhatsApp, and even though the story is not true, they promote it."

He also told the interrogators that international journalists briefed him and other terrorists to talk about the humanitarian situation in Gaza before interviews, and asked them to use certain phrases.

These included, "Our right to live," "we want the situation to return to normal," "may our children live like the rest of the children in the world."

The interviews are being green-lighted by the terrorists before being aired, he added.

While confirming that the terrorists don't care about the situation of the civilians, he said "We want to draw attention to the cost of living, the situation in Gaza is very difficult and it bothers people, so we are meeting together with the department head, with Hamas and other speakers from other factions."

He also revealed the systematic use of Gaza's hospitals for cooperating with Hamas. "Decisions are made in these rooms, for example, if they want to attack Israel," Abu Shaluf said.

"There is internet and electricity there 24 hours. You can take a room from the X-ray, emergency, internal, or specialist department without closing the entire department."

"There is a guy who has connections with one of the ambulance managers, so he uses him to transfer leaders, and wanted or injured people and travels with them," he said.

