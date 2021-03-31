Imprisoned Palestinian Leader's Entry Shakes up Planned Vote

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A popular Palestinian uprising leader imprisoned by Israel submitted on Wednesday an independent list of candidates to run in the upcoming parliamentary elections, dealing a tough blow to President Mahmoud Abbas.

The last-minute move by Marwan Barghouti could severely weaken the prospects of Abbas’ Fatah party and boost the prospects of the Islamic militant Hamas group.

Nasser Kidweh, a supporter of Barghouti, confirmed the filing just before a midnight deadline.

The election is scheduled for May.