Imprisoned Palestinian Leader's Entry Shakes up Planned Vote

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A popular Palestinian uprising leader imprisoned by Israel submitted on Wednesday an independent list of candidates to run in the upcoming parliamentary elections, dealing a tough blow to President Mahmoud Abbas.
The last-minute move by Marwan Barghouti could severely weaken the prospects of Abbas’ Fatah party and boost the prospects of the Islamic militant Hamas group.
Nasser Kidweh, a supporter of Barghouti, confirmed the filing just before a midnight deadline.
The election is scheduled for May.
