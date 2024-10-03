WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: palestine | israel | iran | war

Palestinian Health Ministry: At Least 14 Killed in Israeli Strike on Tulkarm in West Bank

An Israeli army vehicle drives past an old billboard during an Israeli army raid in Tulkarem in the north of the occupied-West Bank, on September 12, 2024. (Zain Jaafar / AFP via Getty)

Thursday, 03 October 2024 04:21 PM EDT

At least 14 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said on Thursday.

The Israeli military earlier said in a statement that it had conducted a strike on Tulkarm, without providing more details.

The Palestinian Red Crescent, separately, said that at least five people were killed in the strike on Tulkarm.

Violence has surged in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza, with almost daily sweeps by Israeli forces that have involved thousands of arrests and regular gunbattles between security forces and Palestinian fighters.

