Palestinians Clash With IDF in Jenin Raid, 3 Militants Killed

The Israeli Defense Forces announced that soldiers entering the city of Jenin to arrest three wanted terror suspects came under “precise gunfire” from militants, with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group claiming to have opened fire on the Israeli troops and hurling explosives at them.

The IDF raid came amid continued terror attacks against Israeli targets, including one on a military outpost in the city of Ofra yesterday.

The IDF reported no injuries to Israeli personnel in the counterterrorism operation, while three terrorists were killed in the operation – Tariq al-Damaj and Sudki Zakarneh, who were affiliated with the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, and Ata Shalabi. Online photos of Zakarneh and al-Damaj show them holding weapons.

Palestinian media reported that several others that were injured in the counterterrorism operation were taken for medical treatment amid the clash; videos on social media showed a Red Crescent ambulance hit by gunfire while evacuating the wounded.

The IDF reported detaining the three wanted suspects the operation sought to arrest, including a suspect from a group that prepared a car bomb that was intended to explode in Mevo Dotan, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative who took part in shooting attacks against security forces and a third terrorist who participated in shooting attacks against IDF forces.

In other parts of the West Bank, IDF troops arrested 12 more wanted Palestinians, taking them for questioning.

Israel has been conducting almost daily arrest raids throughout the West Bank as part of Operation Break the Wave, which began after a wave of Palestinian attacks killed 19 Israelis in the spring. In recent months, these included several raids on Jenin and its associated refugee camp. Earlier this week a Jenin raid led to the capture of Yahya al-Saadi, the son of a top PIJ leader.

According to the IDF, the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and stop future attacks. Many Palestinians say, however, they only further Israel’s “occupation.”

More than 140 Palestinian Arabs have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces this year, and at least 31 Israelis and others have died in Israeli Arab or Palestinian Arab attacks, making this the deadliest year since 2006.

