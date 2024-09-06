WATCH TV LIVE

Pakistani Resident of Canada Arrested on US Terror Charges

Friday, 06 September 2024 05:57 PM EDT

A Pakistani man living in Canada has been arrested on charges of plotting to carry out an attack on Jews in New York City, the Justice Department said Friday.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was arrested on Wednesday on charges filed in the United States, the department said.

"The defendant is alleged to have planned a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7 of this year with the stated goal of slaughtering, in the name of (the Islamic State), as many Jewish people as possible," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"Thanks to the investigative work of the FBI, and the quick action of our Canadian law enforcement partners, the defendant was taken into custody," he said.

According to the criminal complaint, Khan planned to travel to New York and carry out a mass shooting in support of the Islamic State group at a Jewish center in Brooklyn on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

He revealed his plans in conversations with conspirators who were actually undercover law enforcement officers, it said.

Khan was taken into custody by Canadian authorities in the town of Ormstown some 12 miles from the U.S.-Canada border.

The Justice Department said it will seek his extradition from Canada.

Khan is charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

