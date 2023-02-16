×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Pakistan | Train Explosion

Pakistan Train Explosion Kills 1, Wounds 8 Passengers

Thursday, 16 February 2023 03:01 AM EST

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful explosion inside a moving passenger train killed at least one person and wounded eight others in eastern Pakistan on Thursday, police and a railway spokesman said.

District Police Chief Mian Mahboob said the explosion happened in Chichawatni, a district in the eastern Punjab province. He said officers were still trying to determine whether it was a bomb or something else that caused the explosion while the train traveled between Quetta, the capital of southwestern Baluchistan province, to the northwestern city of Peshawar.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

For over a decade, Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-intensity insurgency by ethnic Baluch separatists who want autonomy or independence. They often target passenger trains and security forces in Baluchistan.

Babar Ali Raza, a spokesman for Pakistan Railways, also said that there was a blast on the Jaafer Express passenger train, but experts were trying to determine the details. He said the dead and wounded are being transported to a nearby hospital.

Chichawatni is roughly 200 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of Lahore, the capital of the Punjab province.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- A powerful explosion inside a moving passenger train killed at least one person and wounded eight others in eastern Pakistan on Thursday, police and a railway spokesman said.District Police Chief Mian Mahboob said the explosion happened in Chichawatni, a district in the...
Pakistan,Train Explosion
184
2023-01-16
Thursday, 16 February 2023 03:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved