Pakistan's PM Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, praising President Donald Trump as "a man of peace," revealed he has nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize following Trump's successful mediation of the landmark Israel-Hamas peace deal signed Monday in Egypt.

Speaking at a joint press conference carried live on Newsmax, Sharif called the accord "one of the greatest days in contemporary history," crediting Trump's relentless diplomacy for bringing an end to years of violence in the Middle East.

"Today is one of the greatest days in contemporary history, because peace has been achieved after untiring efforts — efforts led by President Trump, who is genuinely a man of peace," Sharif said. "He has relentlessly and untiringly worked throughout these months, day in and day out, to make this world a place to live with peace and prosperity."

Earlier Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he had submitted Trump's name to receive the Israel Prize, the country's highest cultural honor.

"I've submitted your nomination to be the first non-Israeli recipient of the Israel Prize," Netanyahu said in his address to the Knesset, Israel's Parliament. "As to that other prize, it's just a question of time. You'll get it."

Sharif said Pakistan first nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in helping de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan and that he was renewing the nomination after Trump's achievement in Gaza.

"Pakistan had nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his outstanding, extraordinary contributions to first stop war between India and Pakistan and then achieve ceasefire," Sharif said.

"And today, again, I would like to nominate this great president for the Nobel Peace Prize because he has brought not only peace in South Asia, saving millions of lives — but today, here in Sharm El-Sheikh, achieving peace in Gaza is saving millions more in the Middle East."

The Pakistani leader lauded Trump's "visionary leadership" and said his commitment to preventing global conflict has made him "the man this world needed most at this point in time."

Sharif added, "Mr. President, I would like to salute you for your exemplary leadership. The world will always remember you as the man who went out of his way to stop seven and, today, eight wars."