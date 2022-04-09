Pakistan Parliament to Vote for New Prime Minister on Monday - Acting Speaker

The Pakistani parliament's lower house will meet on Monday to vote for a new prime minister after it ousted Imran Khan from the premiership in a no-confidence vote in the early hours of Sunday, the acting speaking said.

Ayaz Sadiq, presiding over the assembly session in the absence of the ruling party members and its designated speakers, said nomination papers for candidates should be filed by 11:00 a.m. local time on Sunday.

Khan was ousted on Sunday when he lost a vote of confidence in parliament, after being deserted by coalition partners who blame him for a crumbling economy and failure to deliver on his campaign promises.

Khan, 69 was ousted after 3-1/2 years as the leader of the nuclear-armed country of 220 million where the military has ruled for nearly half its nearly 75-year history.

The late-night vote followed multiple adjournments in the chamber, called due to lengthy speeches by member's of Khan's party, who said there was a U.S. conspiracy to oust the cricket star-turned-politician.

Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house in support of the no-confidence motion, Sadiq said, making it a majority vote.

"Consequently the motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has been passed," he said to the thumping of desks.

There were just a few legislators of Khan's ruling party present for the vote.

The house voted after the country's powerful army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Khan, said two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, as criticism mounted over the delay in the parliamentary process.