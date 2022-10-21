×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Pakistan | Politics

Pakistan's Election Commission Disqualifies Ex-PM Imran Khan

Friday, 21 October 2022 06:00 AM EDT

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of concealing assets, a move likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished country.

Khan's spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters that the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the much-awaited verdict in the capital, Islamabad. Chaudhry condemned the move.

According to legal experts, Khan will lose his seat in the National Assembly under the verdict of the Election Commission.

The latest decision comes months after the parliament ousted Khan through a no-confidence vote.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Pakistan's elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of concealing assets, a move likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished country.Khan's spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters that the Election...
Pakistan,Politics
88
2022-00-21
Friday, 21 October 2022 06:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved