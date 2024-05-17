WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pakistan northwest girls school bombed taliban

Suspected Militants Bomb a Girl's School Overnight in Northwest Pakistan

Suspected Militants Bomb a Girl's School Overnight in Northwest Pakistan

Friday, 17 May 2024 04:00 AM EDT

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Suspected militants bombed a girl's school in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold, destroying the structure, police said Friday, although no one was hurt in the overnight attack.

The attack happened in South Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It was the second one this month after another school was badly damaged in the region, local police official Safdar Khan said.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility, but the suspicion is likely to fall on Islamic militants and specifically the Pakistani Taliban, who had previously targeted girl's schools in the province, saying that women should not be educated.

Until years ago, Pakistan's northwest witnessed multiple attacks on girl's schools, especially in the Swat Valley where the Pakistani Taliban long controlled the former tribal regions.

In 2012, insurgents attacked Malala Yousafzai, a teenage student and advocate for female education. She later went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, were evicted from Swat and other regions in recent years. The TTP are a separate group but a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power over Afghanistan in 2021. The Taliban takeover in neighboring Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Suspected militants bombed a girl's school in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold, destroying the structure, police said Friday, although no one was hurt in the overnight attack.The attack happened in South Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It was...
pakistan northwest girls school bombed taliban
201
2024-00-17
Friday, 17 May 2024 04:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved