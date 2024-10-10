WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pakistan miners killed

Gunmen Kill 20 Miners and Wound Others in an Attack in Southwest Pakistan

Thursday, 10 October 2024 11:00 PM EDT

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen killed 20 miners and wounded another seven in Pakistan’s southwest, a police official said Friday.

It’s the latest attack in restive Balochistan province and comes days ahead of a major security summit being hosted in the capital.

Police official Hamayun Khan Nasir said the gunmen stormed the accommodations at the coal mine in Duki district late Thursday night, rounded up the men and opened fire.

Most of the men were from Pashtun-speaking areas of Balochistan. Three of the dead and four of the wounded were Afghan.

Nobody claimed immediate responsibility for the attack.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Gunmen killed 20 miners and wounded another seven in Pakistan's southwest, a police official said Friday.It's the latest attack in restive Balochistan province and comes days ahead of a major security summit being hosted in the capital.Police official Hamayun Khan Nasir...
pakistan miners killed
97
2024-00-10
Thursday, 10 October 2024 11:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved