WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pakistan jeep falls ravine Kashmir

Jeep Falls from a Mountain Road into a Ravine in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Killing 14 People

Wednesday, 10 July 2024 05:00 AM EDT

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A jeep fell from a mountain road into a ravine in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing 14 people and injuring two others, officials said.

The incident happened in the Neelam Valley, government administrator Nadeem Janjua said. Rescuers had transported the dead and injured to a hospital while the cause of the accident is still to be determined, Janjua said.

Kashmir is divided between neighboring India and Pakistan, with both claiming the entire territory.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan mainly because of to poor road infrastructure and poor enforcement of traffic laws and safety standards. Last month, a van fell into a river in the same district, killing 16 people, mostly children.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A jeep fell from a mountain road into a ravine in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on Wednesday, killing 14 people and injuring two others, officials said.The incident happened in the Neelam Valley, government administrator Nadeem Janjua said. Rescuers had...
pakistan jeep falls ravine Kashmir
119
2024-00-10
Wednesday, 10 July 2024 05:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved