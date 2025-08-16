WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Pakistan Floods Weather

Floods in Pakistan Wash Away Homes and Leave at Least 220 Dead

Saturday, 16 August 2025 01:00 AM EDT

BUNER, Pakistan (AP) — Rescuers in northwest Pakistan pulled 63 more bodies overnight from homes flattened by landslides and flash floods, raising the death toll from rain-related incidents to at least 220, officials said Saturday.

Hundreds of rescue workers are still searching for survivors in Buner, a mountainous district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where torrential rains and cloudbursts triggered massive flooding on Friday, said Mohammad Suhail, a spokesman for the emergency services. Dozens of homes were swept away.

According to the provincial disaster management authority, at least 351 people have died in rain-related incidents this week across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In recent days, floods in Indian-controlled Kashmir have taken dozens of lives, and driven hundreds from their homes there and in Pakistan.

Such cloudbursts are increasingly common in India’s Himalayan regions and Pakistan’s northern areas, and experts have said climate change is a contributing factor.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Pakistan Floods Weather
149
2025-00-16
Saturday, 16 August 2025 01:00 AM
