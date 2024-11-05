WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pakistan chinese attack

Pakistani Guard Shoots, Wound 2 Chinese Working in a Textile Mill in Karachi

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 04:01 AM EST

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani guard shot and wounded two Chinese nationals working in a textile mill in the southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday, but authorities said the attack was not related to militant violence.

China has frequently demanded better security for its nationals working in Pakistan. Last month, two Chinese were killed in a suicide car bombing outside the Karachi airport.

Thousands of Chinese are in Pakistan to work for Beijing’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which is building major infrastructure projects. An unknown number of Chinese are also working at factories in the country.

Suhail Jokhoio, the spokesperson for the provincial home department, said the guard involved in the textile mill attack was arrested and police are still investigating to determine why the man to opened fire.

He said the wounded Chinese were taken to a hospital.

Pakistan has said it is committed to providing full security to Chinese working in the country.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Pakistani guard shot and wounded two Chinese nationals working in a textile mill in the southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday, but authorities said the attack was not related to militant violence.China has frequently demanded better security for its nationals working...
pakistan chinese attack
157
2024-01-05
Tuesday, 05 November 2024 04:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved