WashPost's Rogin: China Could Surpass US as No. 1 Space Power by 2030

Increased activity in outer space by the world's superpowers could result in China surpassing the U.S. as the top space power by 2030, The Washington Post reports.

China and Russia have been conducting operations against U.S. satellites that skirt the line between intelligence operations and acts of war, the Post said Tuesday.

Earlier this month, experts told the Washington Examiner that the Biden administration must come up with an appropriate response to deter twin threats from China and Russia after both countries recently conducted missile tests that demonstrated their improved military capabilities.

China last month tested a new hypersonic missile, and a Russia weapons test destroyed a satellite earlier this month.

"The pace of conflict is intensifying, according to a top Space Force general, who told me that China could overtake the United States to become the No. 1 power in space by the end of the decade," the Post’s Josh Rogin wrote in an opinion column.

Gen. David Thompson, the U.S. Space Force's first vice chief of space operations, told Rogin that "the threats are really growing and expanding every single day."

"It's really an evolution of activity that's been happening for a long time," Thompson told Rogin recently. "We're really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened."

Thompson said Space Force deals with attacks — via lasers, radio frequency jammers, and cyberattacks — damaging U.S. satellites "every day."

The general did not say if such damage were permanent — doing so would be revealing classified information.

Rogin wrote that the Chinese military has been deploying ground-based systems for doing battle in space.

"The Chinese are actually well ahead [of Russia]," Thompson told Rogin. "They're fielding operational systems at an incredible rate."

The general told Rogin that both the Russians and the Chinese are working on satellites that can attack other satellites. China also was developing a satellite that could grab another one with a robotic arm.

"The Chinese government has several reasons to want to disable U.S. satellites, which have been useful in revealing concentration camps built to intern Uyghur Muslims and new Chinese nuclear missile silo fields," Rogin wrote.

The U.S. must takes steps to offset China’s moves.

"We are still the best in the world, clearly in terms of capability. They're catching up quickly," Thompson told Rogin. "We should be concerned by the end of this decade if we don't adapt."