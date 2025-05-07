Oman Claims Negotiating Role in US-Houthi Ceasefire Deal

The Sultanate of Oman took credit for helping negotiate the ceasefire deal between the United States and the Houthi rebels in Yemen on Tuesday evening.

The Oman News Agency posted on 𝕏: “Following recent discussions and contacts between the Sultanate of Oman and the United States and relevant authorities in Sana'a, Yemen, aimed at de-escalating the situation, efforts have resulted in a ceasefire agreement between the two sides. In the future, neither side will target the other, including US vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, ensuring freedom of navigation and the smooth flow of international commercial shipping.”

The Omani statement came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced during an Oval Office briefing that the United States would halt its strikes against the Houthis.

“The Houthis have announced to us that they don’t want to fight anymore, they just don’t want to fight, and we will honor that, and we will stop the bombings,” Trump told reporters. He added the Houthis “have capitulated.”

The announcement came shortly after Israel struck Yemen's main airport in the capital city of Sana’a – Houthi-controlled territory – destroying the facility.

Oman has also hosted and helped mediate the nuclear talks between the United States and Iran.

However, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, de facto Houthi vice president and cousin of Ansar Allah party leader Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, posted a message on 𝕏 implying that the Houthis had not officially accepted the ceasefire.

Al-Houthi also stated that the Ansar Allah movement has always acted in “support for Gaza.”

“The Yemen operations were and still are a support for Gaza, to stop the aggression and allow the entry of aid,” he wrote.

Al-Houthi also said the attacks against the U.S. ships were due to America’s support for Israel.

“The Leader announced this after the four-day deadline. The Armed Forces' statements emphasized that their operations against American warships were a response to the American aggression aimed at halting Yemen's support for Gaza,” the Houthi leader claimed.

Mohammed al-Houthi said that the U.S. ceasefire would “be evaluated,” implying that the group had not officially agreed.

“With Trump's announcement of a halt to America's aggression against Yemen, it will be evaluated on the ground first.”

Furthermore, Al-Houthi portrayed the ceasefire as a victory, driving a wedge between the U.S. and Netanyahu.

“This is a victory that separates American support for the temporary entity from a failure for Netanyahu, and he must resign.”

The terror group vowed it would continue its attacks against Israel. Senior Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti stated that the group’s operations against Israel “will continue until the aggression on Gaza stops.”

On Wednesday morning, Houthi leaders appeared to be downplaying the capitulation aspect of their agreement. Senior Houthi official Mahdi Al-Mashat said, “All we’ve indirectly communicated to the Americans is that any escalation will impact Trump’s upcoming visit to the region.”

Former IDF international spokesman Jonathan Conricus told Fox News that the agreement between the U.S. and the Houthis only highlights the need to deal with the Houthis’ sponsor, the Iranian regime.

“I think this brings us so much closer to dealing with the real source of violence and instability in the region, and that is the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Conricus told Fox.

Open source intelligence channels on social media noted that the U.S. dispatched a second pair of B-52H strategic bombers to Diego Garcia Air Base in the Indian Ocean, within striking distance of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The bombers will reportedly join an existing group of B-2 bombers and two other B-52s, bringing the total to 10 aircraft capable of carrying heavy bunker-buster bombs – crucial for any potential strike on Iran’s underground nuclear sites.

