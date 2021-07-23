×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | olympics | tokyo | coronavirus | test | shortfall

Olympics Grappling With COVID Testing Kit Shortfall

Olympics Grappling With COVID Testing Kit Shortfall
A journalist wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus drops her daily saliva sample for PCR test at the media center ahead of the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 20, 2021. (FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Friday, 23 July 2021 07:33 AM

Olympics organizers are grappling with a shortage of COVID-19 testing kits needed for their daily testing program, with competitors staying at the athletes' village in Tokyo not tested as scheduled due to the shortfall, broadcaster NHK reported.

Athletes who arrived at the village on Monday were not tested as planned, NHK reported on Friday citing unnamed sources. The broadcaster quoted organizers as saying that more testing kits have since arrived and are being distributed.

The organizers did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Olympics organizers are grappling with a shortage of COVID-19 testing kits needed for their daily testing program, with competitors staying at the athletes' village in Tokyo not tested as scheduled...
olympics, tokyo, coronavirus, test, shortfall
86
2021-33-23
Friday, 23 July 2021 07:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved