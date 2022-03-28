WSJ: Russian Oligarch, Ukrainian Peace Negotiators Suffer Symptoms of Poisoning

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after they met in Kyiv earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Abramovich traveled to Moscow, Lviv, and other negotiating venues after the meeting in Kyiv. He and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian negotiating team developed symptoms that included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands, sources told WSJ.

A person close to Abramovich said it wasn’t clear who had targeted the group, but others blamed the suspected attack on Kremlin hardliners who wanted to sabotage peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

The Journal reported that Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators, including Crimean Tatar lawmaker Rustem Umerov, are feeling better and their lives weren’t in danger.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has met with Abramovich, wasn’t affected, The Journal said.

A Zelenskyy spokesman said he had no information about any suspected poisoning.

Sources told the Journal that Western experts said it was hard to determine whether the symptoms were caused by a chemical or biological agent, or by some sort of electromagnetic-radiation attack.

Zelenskyy last week asked the Biden administration not to sanction Abramovich in an effort to facilitate peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

Abramovich, who has called for a peaceful resolution to Putin's invasion of Ukraine, was to be hit by President Joe Biden's sanctions on wealthy Russians worldwide. However, Zelenskyy asked Biden for leniency in at least Abramovich's case, The Wall Street Journal reported in an exclusive.

Zelenskyy told a group of Russian reporters on Sunday that Abramovich had tried to help Ukraine.

"As far as I am aware, he was helping with the humanitarian issue: with the humanitarian convoy taking people out of Mariupol," Zelenskyy said, Business Insider reported.

Zelenskyy added that Abramovich was "part of a sub-group from the Russia's side" trying to end the war, the Insider said.