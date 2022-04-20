Russian Oligarch Slams Putin for 'Insane War'

Russian oligarch Oleg Tinkov on Tuesday harshly criticized Moscow’s "insane war" in Ukraine and called on the West to help Russian President Vladimir Putin find an off-ramp to "stop this massacre," CNN reported on Wednesday.

Although two of Russia’s most prominent oligarchs, Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska, have previously made separate calls for peace, they have done so without directly criticizing the nation's leadership, making Tinkov one of the highest profile Russians to publicly condemn Putin, the BBC reports.

Sanctions enacted by the West have frozen some $300 billion in Russia's reserves and sent the nation's economy into a deep recession, with dozens of international businesses having left the country and the European Union closing its airspace to Russian airlines and aircraft, according to CNN.

Tinkov, who founded Tinkoff Bank in 2006, wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday that 90% of Russians oppose the war and "the Kremlin's civil servants are in shock that not only they but also their children won't go to the Mediterranean this summer. Businessmen are trying to save what's left of their property."

He added that "I don't see a single beneficiary of this insane war."

Tinkov was one of 65 individuals and entities sanctioned by Great Britain last month for "supporting Russia's illegal invasion," CNN reported.

Switching to English at the end of his Instagram post, Tinkov urged the West to "give Mr. Putin a clear exit to save his face and stop this massacre," adding that the West should "please be more rational and humanitarian."