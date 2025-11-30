Zelenskyy Picks Ex-Ukrainian Envoy to US as Reconstruction and Investment Adviser

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he was naming Ukraine's former ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, as his new adviser on reconstruction and investment.

"Starting today, Oksana Markarova will continue supporting our state as my Advisor on Rebuilding and Investments," he wrote on X.

"Beyond the fundamental goal of defending our independence and the daily work to ensure Ukraine's survival, we have a long-term objective: to give Ukraine the capacity to rebuild after the fighting and restore normal economic development," Zelenskyy said.