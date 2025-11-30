WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: Oksana | Markarova | Ukraine | envoy

Zelenskyy Picks Ex-Ukrainian Envoy to US as Reconstruction and Investment Adviser

Zelenskyy Picks Ex-Ukrainian Envoy to US as Reconstruction and Investment Adviser
Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova faces reporters after delivering a commencement address at Boston College, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Boston. (AP)

Sunday, 30 November 2025 06:24 AM EST

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he was naming Ukraine's former ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, as his new adviser on reconstruction and investment.

"Starting today, Oksana Markarova will continue supporting our state as my Advisor on Rebuilding and Investments," he wrote on X.

"Beyond the fundamental goal of defending our independence and the daily work to ensure Ukraine's survival, we have a long-term objective: to give Ukraine the capacity to rebuild after the fighting and restore normal economic development," Zelenskyy said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he was naming Ukraine's former ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, as his new adviser on reconstruction and investment."Starting today, Oksana Markarova will continue supporting our state as my Advisor on Rebuilding...
Oksana, Markarova, Ukraine, envoy
84
2025-24-30
Sunday, 30 November 2025 06:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved