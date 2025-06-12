WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: oil prices | domestic | global | israel | iran | donald trump | nuclear

Oil Prices Soar 7 Percent After Israel Strikes Iran

By    |   Thursday, 12 June 2025 09:53 PM EDT

Crude oil prices jumped more than 7% following Israeli airstrikes Thursday night on Iranian nuclear facilities.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate rose $5.22, or 7.67%, to $73.26 a barrel, and global benchmark Brent jumped $5.01, or 7.02%, to $74.23 a barrel, CNBC reported.

President Donald Trump expressed frustration earlier Thursday that oil prices rose amid supply concerns from potential conflict in the Middle East. Global and U.S. oil prices surged more than 4% on Wednesday to their highest levels since early April.

Dozens of Israeli aircraft participated in an initial wave of strikes on dozens of military targets and Iranian nuclear sites early. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address that the goal of the operation was "to strike Iran's nuclear infrastructure, Iran's ballistic missile factories, and Iran's military capabilities," The Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu said the operation will continue as long as is needed, warning that Iran "has significant capabilities to harm us."

"We prepared for that as well," he said.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Crude oil prices jumped more than 7% following Israeli airstrikes Thursday night on Iranian nuclear facilities.
oil prices, domestic, global, israel, iran, donald trump, nuclear, airstrikes
165
2025-53-12
Thursday, 12 June 2025 09:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved