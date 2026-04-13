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Tags: oil | iran | fatih birol | strait of hormuz | war | gas prices

IEA Chief: Ready to Further Tap Global Oil Reserves If Needed

Monday, 13 April 2026 02:57 PM EDT

The head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, said on Monday he hopes another oil stockpile release is not needed, but "we stand ready to act" if the energy shock resulting from the war with Iran requires it.

The 32-member IEA agreed last month to release 400 million barrels of oil from reserves, the largest coordinated release ever, in a bid to calm oil markets. The U.S., the world's largest oil and gas producer, agreed to release 172 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

"I hope, very much hope, we don't need to do it, but if it is needed, we are ready to act," Birol said.

Birol reiterated at an Atlantic Council event that the war has resulted in the worst global energy disruption ever and said that more than 80 oil and gas facilities including production, terminals and refineries across the Middle East have been damaged by the war with Iran.

Benchmark oil prices are trading near $100 a barrel. Due to the vast extent of the production shut-ins and closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the oil releases are "not a solution," Birol said, "it's just reducing the pain."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, said on Monday he hopes another oil stockpile release is not needed, but "we stand ready to act" if the energy shock resulting from the war with Iran requires it.
oil, iran, fatih birol, strait of hormuz, war, gas prices
194
2026-57-13
Monday, 13 April 2026 02:57 PM
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