'Return of Hostages Is a National Joy,' Says Top Israeli Diplomat in US

Israel's Consul General in New York, Ambassador Ofir Akunis, praised President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for securing the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas terrorists since its Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

"The return of the hostages is a national joy," said Akunis, in a statement to Newsmax.

"Thank you President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu. All of Israel rejoices at the news of our hostages' return, finally, to their families and homeland."

Akunis tied the breakthrough directly to Netanyahu's recent White House visit, calling it "one of the most successful and important visits ever made by an Israeli prime minister to the United States."

Akunis — who assumed his posting in April 2024 at the height of a period when New York City was inundated with violent anti-Israel and anti-Jewish campus encampments and protests — added:

"Our gratitude goes to President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, who insisted that the hostages' release be the first step before any further progress. This marks yet another peak in the relationship between our two nations."

The deal was announced by Trump on Wednesday.

During Hamas' brutal terror attack, the terrorists slaughtered, raped, and mutilated 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 people to Gaza.

According to the agreement, Hamas will release 48 hostages, 20 of whom are believed to be alive, within 72 hours.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said Thursday the pact represents the first phase of a broader peace deal.

Israel has begun withdrawing its troops behind the so-called "yellow line," ceding 53% of Gaza's territory under Thursday's ceasefire. Further withdrawals will be negotiated in later stages.

Sa'ar explained that Gaza will be governed by a council of local Palestinians, with direct involvement from Trump and possible participation by the Palestinian Authority — if it enacts reforms demanded by Israel and Washington. Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey also played roles in facilitating the talks.

For Netanyahu, the agreement caps months of negotiations aimed at freeing the hostages and charting a post-war course for Gaza.

For Trump, it represents another landmark moment in Middle East diplomacy.