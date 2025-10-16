Hamas Terrorists Must Stand Trial Like Nazi War Criminals: Israel's Akunis

Hamas should face a global tribunal modeled after the 1961 trial of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann, Israel's consul general in New York said Thursday night at the Remember October 7 Commemoration Ceremony.

"We will never forgive these modern Nazis," Ambassador Ofir Akunis told hundreds of people at a New York City synagogue.

"Hamas terrorists should be put on trial, like the Eichmann trial, in order for the whole world to hear what they have done to us."

He added, "I know it'll be hard to listen to — but it must be done."

Eichmann, one of the chief architects of the Holocaust, was captured by Israeli agents in Argentina and tried in Jerusalem, where the testimony of survivors brought Nazi atrocities to light.

Akunis said Hamas' crimes demand the same public reckoning.

"This trial would be for the leaders, nations, and media that have forgotten what Hamas did to us," Akunis said.

"Many around the world now reward terrorists with recognition of their own state. That's not peacemaking — it's politics at the expense of morality."

Akunis said the rise in antisemitism was "a direct result of weak leadership."

"When you reward terrorists for acting like terrorists, don't be surprised when the result is more terrorism," he said.

The ceremony, hosted by the Consulate General of Israel in New York and the La'Aretz Foundation, marked two years since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack. The terror group murdered 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 people to Gaza.

Also at the ceremony was Sigal Halifa, the mother of Gaya Halifa, 24, who was murdered by Hamas at the Nova music festival.

Ravid Tsanami, the brother of Staff Sgt. Tuval Tsanami, 30, who fell in battle in Gaza, also attended.

The event was held during what Akunis called "one of the happiest weeks" for Israel, as families reunited with 20 hostages recently freed from Gaza as part of the ceasefire deal.

Rabbi Meir Soloveichik led the Kaddish, the Jewish prayer for the dead, while Lt. Col. Sagi Tsyrlin of the Israel Defense Forces recited Yizkor, a memorial prayer for the fallen.

Israeli singer Kobi Aflalo performed a musical tribute.

Akunis also praised President Donald Trump and Israeli leaders for "strong leadership" that helped bring hostages home.

"When our nations stand together under shared values and strength, anything can happen," he said.

He urged Israelis to maintain unity.

"No soldier cares who another voted for," Akunis said. "They all fight for the people and the land of Israel."

The evening closed with survivors, soldiers, and families standing together to sing "Hatikvah," Israel's national anthem — a collective vow of remembrance and resilience.