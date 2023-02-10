×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Obit | Spain | Saura

Spanish Filmmaker Carlos Saura Dies at 91

Spanish Filmmaker Carlos Saura Dies at 91

Friday, 10 February 2023 02:01 PM EST

MADRID (AP) — Carlos Saura, Spain’s celebrated filmmaker whose career spanned over seven decades during which he earned three Academy Award nominations for Best Foreign Language Film has died. He was 91.

Spain’s Cinema Academy said Saura died Friday, a day before he was to receive an honorary Goya award for his prolific career.

Saura was a popular director among arthouse cinema enthusiasts.

He had earned international recognition for his 1965 movie “La Caza″ (The Hunt) which was awarded the Silver Bear at the International Berlin Film Festival. He later earned another two Silver Bear awards for his work.

While Spain was under the rule of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco until his death in 1975, Saura’s work tried to evade censorship while addressing social issues that where unpalatable to the ruling regime.

Saura's three films that earned Academy Award nominations for Best Foreign Language Film included “Mamá cumple 100 años″ in 1979, ”Carmen″ in 1984 and ″Tango″ in 1999.

Saura focused in recent years on traditional music, producing several movies featuring flamenco singers and dancers, as well as fado or jota, the traditional song and dance of his birthplace, the Aragon region.

Spanish film star Antonio Banderas was among a host of artists who mourned Saura's loss.

"With Carlos Saura, a very important part of the history of Spanish cinema dies. He leaves behind him an indispensable work for deep reflection on the behavior of the human being,” Banderas said.

Saura was active until his final days. His most recent film documentary about the origins and evolution of plastic arts "Las paredes hablan″ was released in movie theaters a week ago. ”It shows his tireless activity and his love for work until the last moment″, the Film Academy said in a message, describing him as a fundamental and irreplaceable filmmaker in the history of Spanish cinema.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- Carlos Saura, Spain's celebrated filmmaker whose career spanned over seven decades during which he earned three Academy Award nominations for Best Foreign Language Film has died. He was 91.Spain's Cinema Academy said Saura died Friday, a day before he was to receive an...
Obit,Spain,Saura
305
2023-01-10
Friday, 10 February 2023 02:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved