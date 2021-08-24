×
Tags: Obit | Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies at Age 80

Tuesday, 24 August 2021 01:00 PM

LONDON (AP) — Charlie Watts, the drummer who provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones’ songs for more than half a century, has died, his publicist said. He was 80.

Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

Doherty said: “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

