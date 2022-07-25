×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Obit | Britain | David Trimble

David Trimble, Architect of N Ireland Peace Deal, Dies at 77

Monday, 25 July 2022 04:00 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) — David Trimble, a former Northern Ireland first minister who won the Nobel Peace Prize for being a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict, has died, the Ulster Unionist Party said Monday. He was 77.

The party said in a statement on behalf of the Trimble family and the UUP that politician died earlier Monday “following a short illness.”

Trimble, who led the party from 1995 to 2005, jointly won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998.

He was the Ulster Unionist Party's first leader in 30 years to meet with the Irish premier in Dublin. In 1997, Trimble became the first unionist leader to negotiate with Irish republican party Sinn Fein.

Keir Starmer, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, called Trimble “a towering figure of Northern Ireland and British politics" in a tweet Monday.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
David Trimble, a former Northern Ireland first minister who won the Nobel Peace Prize for being a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict, has died, the Ulster Unionist Party said Monday. He was 77.The party said in a statement on behalf of...
Obit,Britain,David Trimble
141
2022-00-25
Monday, 25 July 2022 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved