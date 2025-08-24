WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nuclear

UN Nuclear Watchdog Confirms Normal Radiation Levels Near Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

Sunday, 24 August 2025 07:34 AM EDT

The United Nations nuclear watchdog on Sunday confirmed normal radiation levels near the Kursk nuclear power plant 60 km (38 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

"Monitoring confirms normal radiation levels near Kursk NPP," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in post on X.

Russia's defense ministry said at least 95 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted across more than a dozen Russian regions on August 24, the day Ukraine celebrates its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

The Kursk nuclear power plant said that air defenses shot down a drone that detonated near the plant just after midnight, damaging an auxiliary transformer and forcing a 50% reduction in the operating capacity at reactor No. 3. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


