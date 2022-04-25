×
Russia Seeks to Reduce 'Serious' Risks of Nuclear War: Foreign Minister Lavrov

(AP)

Monday, 25 April 2022 05:36 PM

Russia stands for ruling out the threat of nuclear conflicts despite high risks at the moment and wants to reduce all chances of "artificially" elevating those risks, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a television interview aired late on Monday.

"This is our key position on which we base everything. The risks now are considerable," Lavrov told Russia's state television, based on a transcript provided on the ministry's website.

"I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real, And we must not underestimate it." 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


