×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: nuclear | volodymyrzelenskyy | vladimirputin

Zelenskyy: Nuclear War Real

(Newsmax/"Saturday Report")

By    |   Sunday, 25 September 2022 10:50 PM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday warned that nuclear war "could be a reality."

"[Russian President Vladimir Putin] wants to scare the whole world," Zelenskyy said during an interview on CBS' "Face The Nation."

"Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff," Zelenskyy added. "Now, it could be a reality.

"He targeted and occupied our nuclear power plant and the city of Enerhodar. This nuclear station has six blocks. And ... he continues his blackmail related to us exporting electricity to Europe.

"I don't think he's bluffing," the Ukrainian president continued. "I think the world is deterring it and containing this threat. We need to keep putting pressure on him and not allow him to continue."

Zelenskyy's comments come after he pledged to treat surrendering Russian troops in a "civilized manner."

"You will be treated in a civilized manner ... no one will know the circumstances of your surrender," the Ukrainian leader stated in Russian during a late address to the nation Saturday.

Conversely, Zelenskyy's call for civility follows Putin's signing of a bill that passed the Russian parliament last week. The bill would punish any soldier who deserts, voluntarily surrenders or disobeys an order to fight with 10 years in prison.

Putin threatened to use "all the means at our disposal" to protect Russia in its war against Ukraine during an announcement where he called 300,000 reservists up to fight.

During an interview with Piers Morgan, clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson called it "naïve" to think Russia would lose to Ukraine.

"Or that we're going to win.

"I don't understand that. What do you mean we're going to win? What are we going to win here exactly?" Peterson asked Morgan.

The professor qualified that even if Putin retreated, Ukraine would be left in "smoking ruins."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday warned that nuclear war "could be a reality."
nuclear, volodymyrzelenskyy, vladimirputin
295
2022-50-25
Sunday, 25 September 2022 10:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved