UK, France Agree to Nuclear Defense Coordination

The United Kingdom and France for the first time have agreed to coordinate their nuclear response strategies if faced with an attack.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron announced the signing of the Northwood Declaration during a joint press conference Thursday at the conclusion of three-day summit in London.

"In an important step forward for the U.K.-France nuclear partnership – a newly signed declaration will state for the first time that the respective deterrents of both countries are independent but can be co-ordinated, and that there is no extreme threat to Europe that would not prompt a response by both nations," the British Defense Ministry said in a release.

"As such, any adversary threatening the vital interests of Britain or France could be confronted by the strength of the nuclear forces of both nations. Cooperation between both countries on nuclear research will also deepen, while working together to uphold the international non-proliferation architecture."

Starmer called the agreement "historic," and added the two countries have taken an "incredible step forward" in support of Europe and NATO, BBC reported.

"From today, our adversaries will know that any extreme threat to this continent would prompt a response from our two nations," Starmer said. "There is no greater demonstration of the importance of this relationship."

Macron said France and Great Britain have decided to coordinate in a way that no two other countries have done.

He added the "strategic ambiguity" of the pact makes clear the two nations will remain "fully sovereign and independent" when it comes to their nuclear capabilities.

The announcement does not fully guarantee nuclear protection for European nations, but experts said it is a step in that direction, The New York Times reported.