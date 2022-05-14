Norway to Turkey: '100 Percent Behind Finland, Sweden' in NATO

Norway on Saturday backed Finnish and Swedish plans to join NATO against criticism from Turkey.

"We don't know what Turkey really means but from [the] Norwegian perspective, we are 100% behind Finland and Sweden if they decide to apply for membership in NATO," Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeld said as she arrived for a meeting with her NATO counterparts in Berlin.

"This will also strengthen the Nordic cooperation because we chose differently after World War 2, so I think that this is a historic moment right now," she added.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra echoed her, saying it was important all NATO members showed unity.