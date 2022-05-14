×
Norway to Turkey: '100 Percent Behind Finland, Sweden' in NATO

a graphic illustration of nato troops near the western edge of the alliance
(Newsmax)

Saturday, 14 May 2022 05:33 PM

Norway on Saturday backed Finnish and Swedish plans to join NATO against criticism from Turkey.

"We don't know what Turkey really means but from [the] Norwegian perspective, we are 100% behind Finland and Sweden if they decide to apply for membership in NATO," Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeld said as she arrived for a meeting with her NATO counterparts in Berlin.

"This will also strengthen the Nordic cooperation because we chose differently after World War 2, so I think that this is a historic moment right now," she added.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra echoed her, saying it was important all NATO members showed unity.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Norway on Saturday backed Finnish and Swedish plans to join NATO against criticism from Turkey.
