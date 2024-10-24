WATCH TV LIVE

Train Carrying at Least 50 People Derails on Norway's North Coast but No Serious Injuries Reported

Thursday, 24 October 2024 10:00 AM EDT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A train running along Norway’s northern coast with at least 50 people on board derailed Thursday, police said, but initial reports suggested there were no serious injuries.

Train operator SJ said 90 tickets for the train had been sold but it could not immediately say how many people were on board. “Early information indicates that there are no serious injuries among the 90 passengers on board the train,” SJ said.

The Arctic Circle Express was on its way to the northern town of Bodoe. The Norwegian news agency NTB, citing the Joint Rescue Coordination Center for northern Norway, said there were “between 50 and 70 people on board the train.”

Photos on Norwegian media showed the locomotive and what appeared to be at least two passenger cars. The derailment happened near Bodoe, just north of the Arctic Circle.

Police said the train, which had five cars and one locomotive, was on its way from Trondheim to Bodoe. First responders were on location, police said in a statement.

