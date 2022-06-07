×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Norway | Princess

Norwegian Princess Announces Engagement to US Boyfriend

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 06:00 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) —

Princess Martha Louise, the daughter of Norway’s King Harald, is engaged to her American boyfriend Durek Verrett, the palace said Tuesday.

The 50-year-old princess who is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, has been together with Verrett, 47, who describes himself as a shaman and a healer on his website, since May 2019, according to Norwegian media.

In a statement issued by the royal household, Harald and his wife Queen Sonja announced the engagement and said they "wish them all the best for the future."

Martha Louise has three daughters from her first marriage, which ended in 2016. According to Norwegian media, she plans to relocate to California with the girls.

Alongside her royal duties, the princess has written books in which she claimed having contacts with angels.

Martha Louise’s older brother, Crown Prince Haakon, is the heir to the throne.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Princess Martha Louise, the daughter of Norway's King Harald, is engaged to her American boyfriend Durek Verrett, the palace said Tuesday.The 50-year-old princess who is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, has been together with Verrett, 47, who describes himself as a...
Norway,Princess
145
2022-00-07
Tuesday, 07 June 2022 06:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved