Prosecutors Indict the Son of Norway's Crown Princess on Multiple Counts Including Rape

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norwegian prosecutors on Monday announced that they have indicted the eldest son of Norway’s crown princess on multiple charges including rape after a lengthy investigation.

Oslo state attorney Sturla Henriksbø said Marius Borg Høiby could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, broadcaster NRK reported. The indictment filed in Oslo district court includes 32 counts, among them rape, abuse in a close relationship against one former partner and acts of violence against another. Other charges include making death threats and traffic violations.

Høiby, the 28-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has no royal title or official duties. He has been under scrutiny since he was repeatedly arrested last year on various allegations of wrongdoing. He is free pending trial, and Henriksbø said there is currently no reason to arrest and jail him.

Henriksbø estimates the trial could begin in mid-January and take around six weeks, NRK reported.

Defense attorney Petar Sekulic said in an emailed response to the indictment that “our client denies all charges of sexual abuse, as well as the majority of the charges regarding violence.” He added that Høiby “will present a detailed account of his version of events before the court.”

The royal palace said that it was up to the courts to handle the case and reach a decision, and it had nothing to add beyond that.