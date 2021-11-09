×
Man with Knife Attacks Passers-by in Norway, Is Shot Dead

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 06:01 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man reportedly armed with a knife attacked passers-by on the streets of the Norwegian capital, Oslo, on Tuesday, before being shot dead by police, officials said.

Norwegian media published footage of the alleged attacker, naked from the waist up and wielding a knife. Police said only that there was “more than one” victim and gave no information about their condition. A news conference was called for late morning.

Police said a patrol car in the Bislett neighborhood of northern Oslo drove into a building to halt the attacker's progress. He then attacked the vehicle and managed to open the car door, police spokesman Torgeir Brenden said.

He said “several shots” were fired at the man but did not specify whether it was the police officers in the car who opened fire. Brenden said the perpetrator was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Last month a man armed with a bow and arrow and a knife killed five people in a small town southwest of Oslo.

