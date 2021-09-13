×
Tags: Norway | Election

Norway's Center-left gains after Vote; Climate Is Key Issue

Monday, 13 September 2021 04:00 PM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The center-left bloc in Norway appears to have won Monday’s general election, according to the first official projection, which shows the ruling Conservatives would lose power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry.

With a projection based on a preliminary count of nearly 52% of the vote, the Labor Party and its two allies — the Socialist Left and the euroskeptic Center Party — appear to have won 88 of the Stortinget assembly’s 169 seats, according to the Norwegian election commission. A majority in the parliament is at 85 seats.

The wealthy Scandinavian country is not member of the European Union.

Monday, 13 September 2021 04:00 PM
