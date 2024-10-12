WATCH TV LIVE

Norway Introduces Temporary Border Checks after Its Terror Threat Level Was Raised

Saturday, 12 October 2024 12:00 PM EDT

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Norway is introducing temporary border checks on its frontiers with other Western European nations after the domestic security agency raised the terror threat level, police said Saturday.

The checks will apply until Oct. 22, according to a police statement.

It cited “a challenging threat picture” and the Oct. 8 announcement by the security agency, PST, that it was increasing Norway's threat level from “moderate” to “high,” the second-highest level on a five-tier scale. PST pointed to an increased threat to Jewish and Israeli targets in particular.

Norway isn't a member of the European Union, but the country is part of the European ID-check free travel zone known as the Schengen area. It has land borders with EU and Schengen members Sweden and Finland.

Police said that the new controls won't involve all travelers being checked, and there's no reason to expect delays at border crossings.

Saturday, 12 October 2024 12:00 PM
