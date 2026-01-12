Norway Gives $400 Million to Ukraine for Energy Sector, Administration

Norway said on Monday it ⁠was providing 340 million euros ($397 million) in emergency funding to support Ukraine's energy sector and help the government maintain critical services, as ‍part of the Nordic country's wider ‍aid to the war-torn nation in 2026.

Russian attacks have ⁠long targeted Ukraine's energy network and have become more intense in recent months ​at a time of plunging winter temperatures.

The Norwegian parliament late last year allocated 85 ‍billion crowns ($8.45 billion) for aid to Ukraine, with 70 ⁠billion going to military support and 15 billion to civilian and humanitarian aid.

The civilian package allotted 4.8 billion crowns to energy security ⁠and supply, followed ​by 4 ⁠billion for budget support and reconstruction and 3.5 ‍billion for humanitarian assistance, with additional funding designated for business ‌development, civil society and governance reforms, and support for Moldova.

European countries are backing ⁠Ukraine ​in its defense against ‍Russia, with EU leaders recently agreeing to a 90 billion euro ‍loan. ($1 = 10.0651 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 0.8560 euros)