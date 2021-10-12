×
Tags: North Macedonia | WPD | Wind Farm

Germany's WPD to Build Wind Farm in North Macedonia

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 01:01 PM

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — German renewable energy company WPD will build a 500 million-euro ($580 million) wind farm in the northeastern part of North Macedonia, the small Balkan country's said Tuesday.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said the planned 415 megawatt project is the largest German investment in the country and the biggest in the field of green energy since North Macedonia declared independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.

Zaev said 69 new wind turbines will be installed between the towns of Kumanovo and Kriva Palanka. The wind farm will supply electricity to 290,000 households once completed.

North Macedonia's government plans to secure about 1,500 megawatts from solar power plants and about 700 megawatts in wind power.

WPD operates in 28 countries around the world.

Follow all AP stories about climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


