KCNA: NKorea Condemns US Strikes Against Yemen

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 07:41 AM EDT

North Korea condemned recent U.S. strikes on Yemen as an act violating international law and a country's sovereignty and said such a move could never be justified in any way, the North's state media quoted on Tuesday its ambassador to Yemen as saying.

The large-scale U.S. strikes were launched by President Donald Trump last week targeting Iran-aligned Houthis over the group's attacks on Red Sea shipping. The Houthi-run health ministry said the strikes killed at least 53 people including women and children.

The North Korean ambassador, Ma Dong Hui, who the KCNA state news agency said was also Pyongyang's envoy to Egypt, said Washington "indiscriminately" targeted civilians and property by mobilizing air and navy forces including an aircraft carrier.

"The military attack by the United States is a violent violation of the U.N. Charter and international law, and is a blatant infringement on the territorial sovereignty of another country that cannot be justified by any means," Ma said.

"I express grave concern about the illegal and reckless military actions by the United States, which is obsessed with realizing geopolitical ambitions...and I strongly condemn and reject them."

The U.S. Defense Department said the strikes hit more than 30 sites and involved fighter jets launched from a carrier in the Red Sea. 

