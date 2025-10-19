WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: north | korea | south

North Korean Soldier Defects to South Korea

North Korean Soldier Defects to South Korea

Sunday, 19 October 2025 06:49 AM EDT

A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea by crossing the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone between the two countries on Sunday, the South's military said in a statement.

The soldier was taken into custody by South Korean guards who had been monitoring his movements, the military said, saying he would face an investigation over his defection.

Defections by North Koreans across the border are considered risky and most escapees make their way to the South through China or other third countries.

This is the first time a North Korean soldier has defected to the South since August last year. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A North Korean soldier defected to South Korea by crossing the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone between the two countries on Sunday, the South's military said in a statement.The soldier was taken into custody by South Korean guards who had been monitoring his movements,...
north, korea, south
99
2025-49-19
Sunday, 19 October 2025 06:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved