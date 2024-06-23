WATCH TV LIVE

NKorean Official Criticizes US for Expanding Ukraine Support

Sunday, 23 June 2024 08:09 PM EDT

A senior North Korean official on Monday local time criticized the United States over its expanding military support for Ukraine, according to state media KCNA.

Pak Jong Chon, one of North Korea's top military officials, said Russia has the "right to opt for any kind of retaliatory strike" in a statement carried by KCNA on Monday.

He also mentioned in the statement comments by the Pentagon last week that Ukrainian forces can use U.S.-supplied weapons to strike Russian forces anywhere across the border into Russia.

Pak added North Korea will always be together with the Russian army and people in their "struggle for defending sovereign rights."

The statement came days after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on his first visit in 24 years.

