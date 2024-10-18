South Korean Spies Say North Is Sending Troops to Support Russia's war on Ukraine, Reports Say

Yonhap news reported Friday that South Korean intelligence has found that North Korea has dispatched 12,000 troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine.

Yonhap cited the National Intelligence Service as that the North Korean troops have already left the country.

The NIS didn't immediately confirm the report.

But South Korea’s presidential office said in a statement that President Yoon Suk Yeol had presided over an emergency meeting earlier Friday to discuss North Korea’s troop dispatch to Ukraine.

The office's public affairs office did not immediately confirm whether South Korea has officially verified the North Korean troop deployment.