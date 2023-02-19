×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: north korea | missle

South Korea Military: North Korea Fires New Ballistic Missile

South Korea Military: North Korea Fires New Ballistic Missile
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jon Un (Getty Images)

Sunday, 19 February 2023 05:14 PM EST

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Monday.

The launch comes just two days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan's west coast, in what it called a "sudden launching drill."

Monday's missile launch is the North's third major weapons test this year after Pyongyang threatened an "unprecedentedly persistent, strong" response as South Korea and the United States geared up for their annual military exercises as part of efforts to fend off the growing nuclear and missile threat that the North poses.

Whether the country uses the Pacific as a firing range depends on the United States, said Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, KNCA reported.

This is a developing story.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's military said on Monday.
north korea, missle
132
2023-14-19
Sunday, 19 February 2023 05:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved