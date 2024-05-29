South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired a Missile toward Its Eastern Waters

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, adding to a streak of weapons demonstrations that has raised tensions.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday did not immediately provide more details.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have increased in recent months as the pace of both North Korea’s weapons testing and South Korea’s combined military exercises with the United States and Japan have intensified in a cycle of tit-for-tat.

The launch came after North Korea flew hundreds of trash-carrying balloons toward the South since Tuesday night in a retaliation against South Korean activists flying anti-North Korean propaganda leaflets across the border.