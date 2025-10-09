North Korea's Kim Vows to Build 'socialist Paradise' at Celebrations Attended by Foreign Dignitaries

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lauded what he called his country's fight against a U.S.-led military threat and vowed to turn North Korea into “the best socialist paradise in the world," as he addressed state anniversary celebrations in the presence of Chinese, Russian and other foreign dignitaries.

Kim's speech on the eve of Friday's 80th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party comes as he's trying to bolster an anti-West partnership with other countries, even as he signaled interest in resuming diplomacy with the U.S.

The pinnacle of the North Korean anniversary events would be a military parade expected later Friday at a Pyongyang plaza, where Kim will likely stand alongside Chinese, Russian and other leaders to watch the display of some of his newest and most advanced weapons targeting the U.S. and its allies.

In a Thursday speech at Pyongyang's May Day Stadium packed with tens of thousands of spectators, Kim said that North Korea has been pushing for the simultaneous development of nuclear weapons and the economy to cope with “growing nuclear war threats by the U.S. imperialists," according to state media.

“Our party and government are still coping with our adversaries’ ferocious political and military moves of pressure by pursuing harder-line policies, holding fast to firm principles and employing brave, unflinching countermeasures,” Kim said. “This is powerfully propelling the growth of the progressive camp against war and hegemony.”

Kim also expressed confidence in overcoming difficulties and drastically improving the economy in the near future. “I will surely turn this country into a more affluent and beautiful land and into the best socialist paradise in the world,” Kim said.

Foreign dignitaries attending the celebration included Chinese Premier Li Qiang, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Communist Party General Secretary To Lam. Kim separately met Li and To Lam for talks on strengthening ties, and one of his top deputies, Jo Yong Won, met Medvedev.

The exact timing for the military parade is unclear, with rain expected in Pyongyang throughout the day on Friday. Some observers say North Korea will likely hold the parade on Friday afternoon or evening, after weather conditions possibly improve.

The parade could feature some of the weapons systems North Korea has tested or unveiled in past years, including intercontinental ballistic missiles potentially capable of reaching the U.S. mainland and shorter-range weapons the North claims can deliver nuclear strikes against rival South Korea.

Kim has been accelerating the expansion of his nuclear-armed military since his high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with U.S. President Donald Trump fell apart in 2019 due to wrangling over U.S.-led economic sanctions on North Korea. But last month, Kim suggested he could return to talks if the U.S. drops its demand for a complete denuclearization of North Korea, after Trump repeatedly expressed his hopes for a new round of diplomacy.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kim has made Russia the priority of his foreign policy, sending thousands of troops and large shipments of conventional weapons to help fuel Putin’s warfighting. Kim also visited China last month, and shared center stage with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin at a massive military parade, in a step aimed at strengthening his diplomatic footing.

North Korea's three major state-run newspapers including the main Rodong Sinmun issued a rare joint editorial urging loyalty to Kim and supporting his nuclear weapons program.

Kim is “the great representative of the Party and the nation’s dignity and bright future,” the editorial said.

It was the first time that they ran a joint editorial since January 2012, in a New Year’s statement weeks after Kim inherited power following the death of his father, Kim Jong Il.