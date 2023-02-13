North Korea Bans Citizens from Having Kim Jong Un's Daughter's Name

North Korea is forcing citizens with the same name as Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's daughter, Ju-ae, to change their names, Fox News reported.

According to the South China Morning Post, the name change is a part of the government's initiative to build upon the aura of Kim Ju-ae, who is between the ages of 9 and 10.

A government official in one of the northern provinces "summoned women registered with the resident registration division under the name 'Ju-ae' to the Ministry of Safety to change their names," reported Radio Free Asia.

The source said one of the women was only 12 years old, and "The Ministry of Safety's resident registration department called the girl's parents to the Ministry of Safety and forced her to change her name and change her birth certificate."

Another source said, "the Pyongsong City Security Department issued an internal order from the central government to change the name of women who use the name 'Ju-ae' within a week."

Traditionally, North Korea has been heavy-handed on the matter, banning people from having the same names as its leaders, according to the South China Morning Post. In November, state media referred to Kim Ju-ae as an "adorable" and "noble daughter," Fox News reported.

Last week was Kim Ju-ae's fourth public appearance, as she and Kim Jong Un celebrated the 75th anniversary of North Korea's military. Her presence raised questions about her future as a successor to Kim Jong Un.