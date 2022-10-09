×
Tags: north korea | kim jong un | nuclear

Kim Oversaw NKorea Tactical Nuclear Military Training

Kim Oversaw NKorea Tactical Nuclear Military Training
Kim Jong Un watching a previous missile launch (AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday, 09 October 2022 05:42 PM EDT

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw and guided the country's tactical nuclear operation unit training from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, North Korea's KCNA news agency reported on Monday.

Kim vowed to strengthen the country's military operations going forward, adding there is no need to have dialog with its adversaries.

The report said North Korea's Oct. 4 firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan was a newly developed missile aimed at delivering stronger and clearer warning to its enemies.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 09 October 2022 05:42 PM
